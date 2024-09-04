Senior PowerApps Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Our client, a specialist in information technology services, is looking for a Senior PowerApps Developer to join their team in Johannesburg on a contract valid until end of December 2024. The ideal candidate will Lead the design and development of enterprise-level PowerApps solutions.
Key Responsibilities
- Architect and develop high-quality PowerApps applications.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate PowerApps with other Microsoft services.
- Mentor junior developers and provide guidance on best practices.
- Stay updated with the latest PowerApps features and updates.
- Ensure applications meet all technical specifications and business requirements.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
- Proven experience as a PowerApps developer.
- Strong understanding of Power Platform and its components.
- Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics 365 integration.
- Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform.
- Experience with custom connectors and API integrations.
- Knowledge of data modeling and management within PowerApps.
- SQL experience.
- SharePoint Administration.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft 365
- Dynamics 365 integration
- SQL
- SharePoint Administration