Senior PowerApps Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Our client, a specialist in information technology services, is looking for a Senior PowerApps Developer to join their team in Johannesburg on a contract valid until end of December 2024. The ideal candidate will Lead the design and development of enterprise-level PowerApps solutions.

Key Responsibilities

Architect and develop high-quality PowerApps applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate PowerApps with other Microsoft services.

Mentor junior developers and provide guidance on best practices.

Stay updated with the latest PowerApps features and updates.

Ensure applications meet all technical specifications and business requirements.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

Proven experience as a PowerApps developer.

Strong understanding of Power Platform and its components.

Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics 365 integration.

Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform.

Experience with custom connectors and API integrations.

Knowledge of data modeling and management within PowerApps.

SQL experience.

SharePoint Administration.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365

Dynamics 365 integration

SQL

SharePoint Administration

