Senior PowerApps Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Sep 4, 2024

Our client, a specialist in information technology services, is looking for a Senior PowerApps Developer to join their team in Johannesburg on a contract valid until end of December 2024. The ideal candidate will Lead the design and development of enterprise-level PowerApps solutions.

Key Responsibilities

  • Architect and develop high-quality PowerApps applications.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate PowerApps with other Microsoft services.
  • Mentor junior developers and provide guidance on best practices.
  • Stay updated with the latest PowerApps features and updates.
  • Ensure applications meet all technical specifications and business requirements.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
  • Proven experience as a PowerApps developer.
  • Strong understanding of Power Platform and its components.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics 365 integration.
  • Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform.
  • Experience with custom connectors and API integrations.
  • Knowledge of data modeling and management within PowerApps.
  • SQL experience.
  • SharePoint Administration.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft 365
  • Dynamics 365 integration
  • SQL
  • SharePoint Administration

