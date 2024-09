SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (Junior) – Gauteng Pretoria West

Skills and Experience

– 1 – 3 years’ practical software development experience.

– Experience doing C# Core development.

– Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

– Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

– Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

– Experience in test driven development (TDD).

– Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

– Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

– DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

– Restful service experience beneficial.

– DevOps experience beneficial.

Desired Skills:

AWS services

ostgreSQL

Java

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

