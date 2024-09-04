Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Well established industry leader based in the southern suburbs of Cape Town seek an experienced software tester to join their innovative technical team.

This highly reputable company operating in the fintech space seek a highly motivated, innovative, self driven person with a track record in software testing.

You will be expected to carry out the full spectrum of software testing activities as part of a dynamic IT team. Liaising with both internal and external stakeholders to deliver robust solutions that facilitate the company growth objectives.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of four years software testing experience, ideally in a fintech environment. You must have experience across the full testing cycle and demonstrate a wholistic approach to testing.

In order to deliver client focussed outcomes you will possess outstanding written and verbal communication skills. Your methodical organised approach to work is paramount.

You will receive a competitive salary package, as well as the opportunity to join a cohesive team, collaborative organisational culture and a business which embraces innovation. There is a hybrid working model after adequate integration into the organisation

Desired Skills:

Software testing

Software QA

software testing cycle

