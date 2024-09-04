Technical Head (Health Systems Strengthening and Sustainability – Wits RHI – Bloemfontein) – Free State Bloemfontein

Main purpose of the job:

The Technical Head: Health Systems Strengthening and Sustainability is responsible for leading and managing the Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State programme’s efforts to strengthen health systems to ensure the sustainability of HIV/AIDS epidemic control in target districts

The role includes developing strategies, overseeing implementation, and ensuring that health systems strengthening (HSS/S ) interventions are aligned with the National Department of Health and the funder’s policies, and international best practices

The Technical Head HSS/S /S will collaborate with provincial, districts, and local partners, and other stakeholders to achieve the programme’s objectives

Location:

Wits RHI – Bloemfontein, Free State

Key performance areas:

Strategic Leadership

Develop and implement strategic plans for health systems strengthening initiatives across the health programme areas, aligning with organisational goals and priorities, and ensuring prioritization of activities and an effective approach to implementing HSS/S activities to maximize outputs and outcomes

Lead the design and implementation of HSS/S strategies that contribute to the sustainability of HIV/AIDS epidemic control efforts under the Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State program

Provide technical guidance on health systems strengthening, including service delivery, health workforce

Lead and manage the implementation support for key DoH priority programmes aligned to the HSS/S project in the specified district, such as 95 95 95 HAST Strategy, Maternal Child, ICSM, ICR and PHC re[1]engineering, NACS, and AGL Strategies

Assess the HSS/S project activities, M&E data, and external developments within the field to improve outputs on an ongoing basis using agreed program indicators including operations research indicators

Provide strategic direction and input to address identified gaps at the facility, sub-district, and district levels

Develop and review work plans and other strategic and operational project documents for the effective implementation of the HSS/S project

Identify the needs of the HSS/S project across all programme areas and get the resources required

Provide direction, technical oversight, and training to team members and implementation partners, the Department of Health, the community, and other internal and external stakeholders

Development of the standardised reporting tools by the team i.e. Project charters, CQIP, CLI, and mentorship Tracking tools

Develop mentorship tools and accompany Project teams to sites to provide support and mentorship

Project management

Oversee the planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of Health systems strengthening and sustainability projects

Ensure the integration of HSS/S interventions with other program components, such as prevention, treatment, and care services

Provide strategic leadership on developing and implementing quality improvement projects and activities at the facility, sub-district, and district levels

In collaboration with Technical Teams develop project tools such as SOPs, technical guidelines, and other documents as required

Document best practices across each programme area’s various quality improvement projects and contribute to developing technical publications and other project resources

Strategic stakeholder engagement and Quality Improvement

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including various DOH government programme managers agencies, donors, implementing partners, and community organisations including DOH structures, especially the PHC re-engineering team, including the DCST and WBOTs to support the implementation of health programmes, projects and interventions to improve the quality of HIV and TB services for adults and children

Represent the Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State programme in national and regional forums on health systems strengthening and sustainability

Ensure effective coordination of CLI and RTCQI programmes to maximize the use of data for decision[1]making

Collaborate with the Wits RHI Implementation Science team to optimize outcomes of identified implementation science priorities

Liaise with the Wits RHI teams and DoH RTC to develop strategies to address capacity building needs needs through training, technical assistance, and other capacity-building initiatives

Advocate for policies and interventions that promote the health systems and improve quality health services

Support the monitoring and the delivery and quality of training at the district and sub-district level

Provide ongoing coaching, mentoring, feedback, and support

Participate in ongoing mentorship programmes initiated by Wits RHI and DoH stakeholders

Evaluate the effectiveness of training by obtaining feedback from stakeholders and/or relevant assessments

Support districts, sub-districts and facilities to develop, implement and monitor quality improvement projects

Support the province, districts, and sub-districts to spread/ disseminate best practices to achieve and sustain HIV/TB epidemic control in the Free State

Staff management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of team members to ensure optimal staff utilisation and maintenance of sound labour relations

Develop a work schedule and process flow for the teams to guide their activities

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Required minimum education and training:

MBCHB, or Nursing Degree and a post graduate qualification, or equivalent Public Health qualifications

An MPH is an added advantage

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Proficiency in MS Office

Required minimum work experience:

At least 7-10 years of experience in health systems strengthening, and project implementation, preferably in the context of an HIV and TB programmes

2-3 years of experience in a managerial position (track record of staff management)

Experience working with government health systems and understanding of health policy and reform

Proven experience in managing large, complex health programs in low- and middle-income countries

Build and maintain effective relationships with senior management and Wits RHI staff at all levels

Ability to communicate effectively with external stakeholders such as donors, the Department of Health (DoH), the community, and other partner organizations

Professional body registration:

Health Professions Council of South Africa or South African Nursing Council, any relevant professional bodies

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Strong leadership and management skills

Excellent communication, analytical, and problem-solving abilities

A clear understanding of PEPFAR project implementation

Knowledge of national, provincial and district health structures

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage diverse stakeholders

Ability to work in a fast-paced and challenging environment

A clear understanding of the CLI, CQI, and Standard Treatment Guidelines and policies

Exceptional organizational skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office

Strong understanding of the health systems including health delivery, financing, governance, and human resources for health

Cultural sensitivity: sensitivity to cultural, social, and political contexts in different settings

Demands of the job:

National and international traveling and working overtime or over weekends may be required from time to time

Able to work in a highly pressurized environment

Must be contactable after working hours

Communications and relationships:

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders

Work with Institute management, subordinates, and support staff as well as DOH, Civil Society, and Donors

