Technical Head (Health Systems Strengthening and Sustainability – Wits RHI – Bloemfontein)

Main purpose of the job:
- The Technical Head: Health Systems Strengthening and Sustainability is responsible for leading and managing the Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State programme’s efforts to strengthen health systems to ensure the sustainability of HIV/AIDS epidemic control in target districts
- The role includes developing strategies, overseeing implementation, and ensuring that health systems strengthening (HSS/S ) interventions are aligned with the National Department of Health and the funder’s policies, and international best practices
- The Technical Head HSS/S /S will collaborate with provincial, districts, and local partners, and other stakeholders to achieve the programme’s objectives
Location:
- Wits RHI – Bloemfontein, Free State
Key performance areas:
Strategic Leadership
- Develop and implement strategic plans for health systems strengthening initiatives across the health programme areas, aligning with organisational goals and priorities, and ensuring prioritization of activities and an effective approach to implementing HSS/S activities to maximize outputs and outcomes
- Lead the design and implementation of HSS/S strategies that contribute to the sustainability of HIV/AIDS epidemic control efforts under the Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State program
- Provide technical guidance on health systems strengthening, including service delivery, health workforce
- Lead and manage the implementation support for key DoH priority programmes aligned to the HSS/S project in the specified district, such as 95 95 95 HAST Strategy, Maternal Child, ICSM, ICR and PHC re[1]engineering, NACS, and AGL Strategies
- Assess the HSS/S project activities, M&E data, and external developments within the field to improve outputs on an ongoing basis using agreed program indicators including operations research indicators
- Provide strategic direction and input to address identified gaps at the facility, sub-district, and district levels
- Develop and review work plans and other strategic and operational project documents for the effective implementation of the HSS/S project
- Identify the needs of the HSS/S project across all programme areas and get the resources required
- Provide direction, technical oversight, and training to team members and implementation partners, the Department of Health, the community, and other internal and external stakeholders
- Development of the standardised reporting tools by the team i.e. Project charters, CQIP, CLI, and mentorship Tracking tools
- Develop mentorship tools and accompany Project teams to sites to provide support and mentorship
Project management
- Oversee the planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of Health systems strengthening and sustainability projects
- Ensure the integration of HSS/S interventions with other program components, such as prevention, treatment, and care services
- Provide strategic leadership on developing and implementing quality improvement projects and activities at the facility, sub-district, and district levels
- In collaboration with Technical Teams develop project tools such as SOPs, technical guidelines, and other documents as required
- Document best practices across each programme area’s various quality improvement projects and contribute to developing technical publications and other project resources
Strategic stakeholder engagement and Quality Improvement
- Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including various DOH government programme managers agencies, donors, implementing partners, and community organisations including DOH structures, especially the PHC re-engineering team, including the DCST and WBOTs to support the implementation of health programmes, projects and interventions to improve the quality of HIV and TB services for adults and children
- Represent the Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State programme in national and regional forums on health systems strengthening and sustainability
- Ensure effective coordination of CLI and RTCQI programmes to maximize the use of data for decision[1]making
- Collaborate with the Wits RHI Implementation Science team to optimize outcomes of identified implementation science priorities
- Liaise with the Wits RHI teams and DoH RTC to develop strategies to address capacity building needs needs through training, technical assistance, and other capacity-building initiatives
- Advocate for policies and interventions that promote the health systems and improve quality health services
- Support the monitoring and the delivery and quality of training at the district and sub-district level
- Provide ongoing coaching, mentoring, feedback, and support
- Participate in ongoing mentorship programmes initiated by Wits RHI and DoH stakeholders
- Evaluate the effectiveness of training by obtaining feedback from stakeholders and/or relevant assessments
- Support districts, sub-districts and facilities to develop, implement and monitor quality improvement projects
- Support the province, districts, and sub-districts to spread/ disseminate best practices to achieve and sustain HIV/TB epidemic control in the Free State
Staff management
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
- Supervise and manage the duties of team members to ensure optimal staff utilisation and maintenance of sound labour relations
- Develop a work schedule and process flow for the teams to guide their activities
- Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments
- Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action
- Coach and train team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
Required minimum education and training:
- MBCHB, or Nursing Degree and a post graduate qualification, or equivalent Public Health qualifications
- An MPH is an added advantage
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle
- Proficiency in MS Office
Required minimum work experience:
- At least 7-10 years of experience in health systems strengthening, and project implementation, preferably in the context of an HIV and TB programmes
- 2-3 years of experience in a managerial position (track record of staff management)
- Experience working with government health systems and understanding of health policy and reform
- Proven experience in managing large, complex health programs in low- and middle-income countries
- Build and maintain effective relationships with senior management and Wits RHI staff at all levels
- Ability to communicate effectively with external stakeholders such as donors, the Department of Health (DoH), the community, and other partner organizations
Professional body registration:
- Health Professions Council of South Africa or South African Nursing Council, any relevant professional bodies
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:
- Strong leadership and management skills
- Excellent communication, analytical, and problem-solving abilities
- A clear understanding of PEPFAR project implementation
- Knowledge of national, provincial and district health structures
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage diverse stakeholders
- Ability to work in a fast-paced and challenging environment
- A clear understanding of the CLI, CQI, and Standard Treatment Guidelines and policies
- Exceptional organizational skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Strong understanding of the health systems including health delivery, financing, governance, and human resources for health
- Cultural sensitivity: sensitivity to cultural, social, and political contexts in different settings
Demands of the job:
- National and international traveling and working overtime or over weekends may be required from time to time
- Able to work in a highly pressurized environment
- Must be contactable after working hours
Communications and relationships:
- Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders
- Work with Institute management, subordinates, and support staff as well as DOH, Civil Society, and Donors
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 04 October 2024.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer Skills
- Healthcare
- Medical
About The Employer:
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution