Technical Head (Monitoring, Evaluation and Strategic Information – Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:

To support and monitor the implementation of a USAID funded Programme in the Free State

To lead the formulation of the monitoring, evaluation, and reporting strategy in line with the donor and organizational objectives and to coordinate organizational responses to the Funder and DoH

Location:

Wits RHI – Bloemfontein (Free State)

Key performance areas:

Technical strategy and oversight

Assess the need for and develop Data Quality Improvement interventions in the allocated health district

Guide towards appropriate collection and reporting of CDC Programmes’ routine output data and data management

Provide M&E technical assistance, as required, to Wits RHI’s Free State projects

Develop and conduct presentations on behalf of Wits RHI Free State and Wits RHI

Identify and implement efficiencies in data collection, compilation, review, reporting, feedback, and action plans

Participate in the implementation of M&E needs assessments for the allocated district

Review DHIS, TIER, Daily Reports, and DATIM data to identify gaps in provincial, district and sub-district M&E systems

Work with M & E managers and technical teams to develop M&E activities in response to the specific needs and priorities of the supported districts

Performed quality assessment on all equipment, and software and implemented adequate support procedures

Managed the tracking, processing, and validation of data collected

Manage the data collection from external data providers

Compile internal and external reports

In conjunction with the M&E teams, develop annual work plans for the position, and timelines for implementing the proposed activities

Gives support and guidance in the creation of data collection tools

Data Quality and Reporting

Participate in data verification and reporting activities

Oversee, and co-ordinate the timely and accurate submission of data for program and donor reporting

Implement, monitor, and review the allocated M&E activities (including TIER, MER, NON- MER, and NIDS rollouts)

Provide support to Information Management staff and Wits RHI Free State for: – Appropriate reporting of data to the DHIS, TIER, and DATIM (facility to district levels) – Extraction of information from the DHIS, TIER, and other DoH systems for monitoring purposes

Interprets findings of data assessments/audits and ensures implementation of data quality improvement plans

Working with QI teams to conduct root cause analysis to prevent future data quality issues and implement new standards or processes including taking necessary corrective action

Support monthly reviews of the DHIS, and TIER data at the provincial and district levels

Provide data quality support as appropriate

Revise activities based on the TIER, DHIS data, implementation experiences, and program feedback

Participate in regular feedback and planning sessions with the line manager, M&E and other technical teams, and DoH counterparts

Establish/participate in data quality forums

Participate in district data review meetings (to support data use)

Stakeholder Relations

Act as a point of contact person for Wits RHI Free State M&E between partners and other stakeholders

Act as the first point of contact in assisting DoH managers at the district and provincial levels with data-related issues or mentoring

Maintain accurate records to document processes and output

Communicate clearly and effectively with all levels of the institute staff around programmatic inputs and outputs

Communication with local, regional, and international collaborators and stakeholders including donors and sponsors when and if required

Participate in and contribute to the development and achievement of the institute’s corporate goals and objectives

Staff management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Manage line reports in keeping with Wits RHI policies and procedures

Plan, convene and produce reports for monthly One on one meetings with supervised staff to monitor performance and support

Oversee the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilisation and maintenance of sound labour relations

Plan, organise and lead staff performance assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and plan and implement necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Required minimum education and training:

Master’s Degree in an appropriate discipline

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Excellent data presentation skills (primarily MS Excel and PowerPoint). DHIS, TIER, STATA, DATIM, and Data Analytic Software

Required minimum work experience:

5 – 8 years of experience within Public Health Monitoring & Evaluation and Data analytics of which 3 years should be at a management level

2 years of experience working with donor-driven programmes

Experience with qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis

Ability to develop data cleaning and storage systems and create databases

Experience working at various levels of data collection and conducting routine data quality audits

Experience with the DHIS, [URL Removed] DATIM, SyNCH, and other DoH/Donor data systems

Experience in donor and DoH reporting, writing reports for internal use and external stakeholders such as the Department of Health

Demonstrated ability to build the capacity of staff members on monitoring & and evaluation systems

Experience in implementing and supervising quality improvement work

Experience in strategic planning, work plan writing, clinical and data management guidelines, and SOPs

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Strong analytical and quantitative skills

Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Willing to take initiative and be empathetic

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail

Experience working with target setting, strategic information management, and protocols, and providing training/capacity building

Demonstrated leadership, management, and change management abilities, including the ability to manage a diverse team

Be a proactive agent influencing positive change with external stakeholders with the ability to develop and maintain relationships at all levels of Wits RHI and partner organizations

Positive, energetic team leader with an ability to adapt to complex situations, manage stress, deliver goals proactively, and great work ethic

Organized with a thorough and accurate approach to work

Experience in change management

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Demands of the job:

Working overtime and on weekends may be required

Must be able to work in time-constrained, highly pressurized deadline-driven environments

Valid Driver’s license and own vehicle required

Local, Regional, and National travel will be required

Communications and relationships:

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders

Work with Institute management, subordinates, and support staff as well as DOH, Civil Society, and Donors

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 04 October 2024.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

