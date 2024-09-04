Technical Head (Monitoring, Evaluation and Strategic Information – Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:
- To support and monitor the implementation of a USAID funded Programme in the Free State
- To lead the formulation of the monitoring, evaluation, and reporting strategy in line with the donor and organizational objectives and to coordinate organizational responses to the Funder and DoH
Location:
- Wits RHI – Bloemfontein (Free State)
Key performance areas:
Technical strategy and oversight
- Assess the need for and develop Data Quality Improvement interventions in the allocated health district
- Guide towards appropriate collection and reporting of CDC Programmes’ routine output data and data management
- Provide M&E technical assistance, as required, to Wits RHI’s Free State projects
- Develop and conduct presentations on behalf of Wits RHI Free State and Wits RHI
- Identify and implement efficiencies in data collection, compilation, review, reporting, feedback, and action plans
- Participate in the implementation of M&E needs assessments for the allocated district
- Review DHIS, TIER, Daily Reports, and DATIM data to identify gaps in provincial, district and sub-district M&E systems
- Work with M & E managers and technical teams to develop M&E activities in response to the specific needs and priorities of the supported districts
- Performed quality assessment on all equipment, and software and implemented adequate support procedures
- Managed the tracking, processing, and validation of data collected
- Manage the data collection from external data providers
- Compile internal and external reports
- In conjunction with the M&E teams, develop annual work plans for the position, and timelines for implementing the proposed activities
- Gives support and guidance in the creation of data collection tools
Data Quality and Reporting
- Participate in data verification and reporting activities
- Oversee, and co-ordinate the timely and accurate submission of data for program and donor reporting
- Implement, monitor, and review the allocated M&E activities (including TIER, MER, NON- MER, and NIDS rollouts)
- Provide support to Information Management staff and Wits RHI Free State for: – Appropriate reporting of data to the DHIS, TIER, and DATIM (facility to district levels) – Extraction of information from the DHIS, TIER, and other DoH systems for monitoring purposes
- Interprets findings of data assessments/audits and ensures implementation of data quality improvement plans
- Working with QI teams to conduct root cause analysis to prevent future data quality issues and implement new standards or processes including taking necessary corrective action
- Support monthly reviews of the DHIS, and TIER data at the provincial and district levels
- Provide data quality support as appropriate
- Revise activities based on the TIER, DHIS data, implementation experiences, and program feedback
- Participate in regular feedback and planning sessions with the line manager, M&E and other technical teams, and DoH counterparts
- Establish/participate in data quality forums
- Participate in district data review meetings (to support data use)
Stakeholder Relations
- Act as a point of contact person for Wits RHI Free State M&E between partners and other stakeholders
- Act as the first point of contact in assisting DoH managers at the district and provincial levels with data-related issues or mentoring
- Maintain accurate records to document processes and output
- Communicate clearly and effectively with all levels of the institute staff around programmatic inputs and outputs
- Communication with local, regional, and international collaborators and stakeholders including donors and sponsors when and if required
- Participate in and contribute to the development and achievement of the institute’s corporate goals and objectives
Staff management
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
- Manage line reports in keeping with Wits RHI policies and procedures
- Plan, convene and produce reports for monthly One on one meetings with supervised staff to monitor performance and support
- Oversee the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilisation and maintenance of sound labour relations
- Plan, organise and lead staff performance assessments
- Identify substandard performance by team members and plan and implement necessary corrective action
- Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation
- Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information
Required minimum education and training:
- Master’s Degree in an appropriate discipline
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Excellent data presentation skills (primarily MS Excel and PowerPoint). DHIS, TIER, STATA, DATIM, and Data Analytic Software
Required minimum work experience:
- 5 – 8 years of experience within Public Health Monitoring & Evaluation and Data analytics of which 3 years should be at a management level
- 2 years of experience working with donor-driven programmes
- Experience with qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis
- Ability to develop data cleaning and storage systems and create databases
- Experience working at various levels of data collection and conducting routine data quality audits
- Experience with the DHIS, [URL Removed] DATIM, SyNCH, and other DoH/Donor data systems
- Experience in donor and DoH reporting, writing reports for internal use and external stakeholders such as the Department of Health
- Demonstrated ability to build the capacity of staff members on monitoring & and evaluation systems
- Experience in implementing and supervising quality improvement work
- Experience in strategic planning, work plan writing, clinical and data management guidelines, and SOPs
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:
- Strong analytical and quantitative skills
- Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team
- Willing to take initiative and be empathetic
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail
- Experience working with target setting, strategic information management, and protocols, and providing training/capacity building
- Demonstrated leadership, management, and change management abilities, including the ability to manage a diverse team
- Be a proactive agent influencing positive change with external stakeholders with the ability to develop and maintain relationships at all levels of Wits RHI and partner organizations
- Positive, energetic team leader with an ability to adapt to complex situations, manage stress, deliver goals proactively, and great work ethic
- Organized with a thorough and accurate approach to work
- Experience in change management
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
Demands of the job:
- Working overtime and on weekends may be required
- Must be able to work in time-constrained, highly pressurized deadline-driven environments
- Valid Driver’s license and own vehicle required
- Local, Regional, and National travel will be required
Communications and relationships:
- Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders
- Work with Institute management, subordinates, and support staff as well as DOH, Civil Society, and Donors
