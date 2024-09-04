TechNvst looks to transform Africa’s AI landscape

South African innovation commercialisation firm, TechNvst, is collaborating with Microsoft through the African Transformation Office (ATO) to launch the TechNvst AI Startups Uhuru Program. It says this new initiative is set to transform the landscape for AI-focused startups across Africa by providing them with essential resources and strategic support.

Building on the success of the Microsoft African Startup AI Fest held earlier this year, this partnership aims to foster the growth and scalability of emerging AI startups on the continent. TechNvst, known for its expertise in scaling innovations and facilitating market access, will collaborate with the ATO to deliver comprehensive support to startups specialising in artificial intelligence and related technologies.

The TechNvst AI Startups Uhuru Program is designed to address the evolving needs of Africa’s startup ecosystem by embedding Microsoft’s advanced AI capabilities into local ventures. The programme will offer startups access to the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, state-of-the-art AI tools, free Azure credits, and valuable engagement with business and technical experts. Additionally, participants will benefit from complimentary software and development resources as well as invitations to exclusive events and webinars.

The programme will officially launch on 26 September 2024. This inaugural event will focus on market insights and strategies for the retail industry helping startups align their products with market demands. Following this, the programme will roll out additional events across Africa – each tailored to address specific regional needs and opportunities.

“The alliance between TechNvst and Microsoft reflects a shared commitment to nurturing Africa’s startup ecosystem and accelerating the growth of innovative ventures,” says Miana Naude, director at TechNvst. “By offering a suite of benefits and strategic support, the AI Startups Uhuru Program aims to enhance technological advancement and drive economic prosperity across the continent.”