Test Automation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Global concern is seeking a Test Automation Engineer to take ownership of test automation on a range of exciting products currently being developed in the physical access control space. You would get to work closely with highly skilled engineers in a very collaborative environment.

What you would do as their Test Automation Engineer

You will be working as part of the agile firmware development team, focusing on Continuous Integration and Deployment of the embedded devices.

Your daily tasks may include:

Design and maintain automated tests for new and existing products

Integrate hardware into the build pipelines for automated testing

Help ensure we maintain high standards of testing and release

Optimise testing

Upgrading the systems

As a Scrum Team Member, you will participate in Scrum activities like stand-up, grooming, and retrospective & demo meetings.

You will regularly be in touch with the stakeholders, discussing technical aspects & requirements.

Requirements:

Development of systematic and effective test plans to ensure quality and robustness of failsafe embedded controls software. Strong programming skills with the ability to write test scripts using C#/Python/Groovy/Java/Bash Experience with Agile Scrum development, continuous development, and continuous integration environments. Experience with software lifecycle management, including version control, build processes, release management, use of tools like Jira. Demonstrated application of test automation tools and processes. Contribute independently as well as in a (global) team environment Experience with testing on embedded systems B.Sc. in Computer or Electrical Engineering or equivalent with 3-5 years of industrial experience or M.Sc. in Computer or Electrical Engineering with 1-2 years of industrial experience (also acquired in internship or co-op)



Desired Skills:

Automation test

Programming skills

Agile Scrum

