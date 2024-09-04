The importance of health and safety in construction

In South Africa, more than 5 900 accidents in the construction industry were reported for 2023. Of these, 32 3% were ‘struck by’ accidents (produced by forcible contact or impact between the injured person and an object or piece of equipment) signifying the importance of adhering to health and safety regulations.

Morag Evans, CEO of Databuild

While this is a legal requirement, these regulations have been designed to help safeguard human lives. Understanding the risks and challenges associated with non-compliance is crucial for every stakeholder in the local construction sector.

Of course, ignoring health and safety regulations is not an option. From a liability perspective, if a company has not made any legal appointments as prescribed by the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), the liable party automatically becomes the CEO of the business.

Furthermore, if injuries occur without the employer taking the necessary pre-emptive steps as prescribed by the OHSA, there will be significant financial repercussions as well as criminal liability, potentially leading to imprisonment

Employers may face fines up to R1 million for breaches, and in severe cases, imprisonment for up to two years. Moreover, the Department of Labour has the authority to shut down a workplace if it poses a risk to employee health and safety. This can have significant reputational damage on a business which it will find difficult, if not impossible, to recover from.

One of the biggest challenges in maintaining compliance with health and safety legislation is navigating the complex regulations and cumbersome government platforms required for reporting Injuries on Duty (IODs). These obstacles can make compliance expensive and daunting, especially for smaller firms that do not have dedicated health and safety resources to call upon.

One of the ways to overcome this is by appointing a specialist OSHA consulting firm. Such a firm can assist the construction company in setting up the necessary compliance frameworks, training staff, and managing ongoing safety requirements. Having access to such a partner also means the company can use them to handle IODs if they should occur.

However, to foster a safe working environment, companies must prioritise consistent training and maintain visible safety signs in high-risk areas. Daily reinforcement of standards and consistent disciplinary actions for contraventions are essential. These practices help create a culture where safety is seen as non-negotiable, encouraging every employee to take personal responsibility for their safety and that of their colleagues.

Advancements in technology offer promising enhancements to health and safety standards in construction. Take for example the growing adoption of wearable devices. These can monitor the health and safety of workers in real time, providing alerts for hazardous conditions and helping prevent accidents.

Drones can be used for site inspections and accessing hard-to-reach areas without putting human lives at risk. There are also digital platforms that can streamline compliance reporting and improve the efficiency of safety audits. Not only do these technologies improve safety, but they contribute to improved efficiencies especially when they are integrated into daily construction practices.

Regardless of the technology available and how sophisticated construction techniques are becoming, the focus must always be on health and safety in what is potentially a volatile environment. By embracing new tools and methodologies, those operating in the construction sector can significantly reduce risks and enhance safety, ultimately leading to more secure, productive, and successful construction projects.

Prioritising health therefore becomes not just safety and legal priorities. It is also essential from a moral perspective. Reducing construction accidents must remain the priority as we continue to build the world around us.