Agile Master (Senior) 0164 TT

Guiding your team(s) and the organization in its Scrum adoption.

Guiding your team(s) and the organization on Agile/Scrum best practices.

Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.

Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.

Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organization.

Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.

Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.

Actively participating in Scrum events.

Enabling your team to monitor work progress effectively.

Facilitating impediment resolution.

Fostering and increasing team morale.

Protecting your team(s) from interruptions and disruptions.

Joining Agile Masters CoP.

Providing insights into the evolution of Agile metrics in complex Agile environments to improve efficiencies at an organizational level.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and with an emphasis on problem solving.

Implementing training efforts and creating supporting training materials to help advance your team’s understanding and application of Agile philosophies and the Scrum Framework.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.

Scrum Master or Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling of defects, etc).

Knowledge of numerous training and facilitation techniques.

Conflict Resolution methods.

Ability to serve multiple Scrum teams and team interdependency management.

Team and people development.

Ability to serve a technical team using Agile ways of working.

Agile health checks.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Agile Working Model.

DevOps and BizDevOps.

Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban).

Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS.

Deep understanding of the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc.).

Product Management.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM).

Lean Process Management.

Coaching and training skills and techniques.

Teamwork.

Servant Leadership.

Problem solver.

Above-board work ethics.

Communication.

Punctuality.

Strong presentation skills.

Persistence.

Initiative.

Systems thinking.

