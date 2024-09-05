Azure Infrastructure and Security Specialist LW

Essential Skills Requirements

  • 5 years of professional experience in the implementation and support of IT architectures in Azure

  • Advanced experience in implementing and administering Microsoft Products, especially Active Directory, KMS, and PKI together with common network services like DNS, DHCP

  • Advanced experience in Active Directory architecture and infrastructure

  • Expert experience with the development and implementation of Active Directory security concepts and IT Security Solutions in Azure

  • Advanced network knowledge of IPv4, IPv6, DHCP, DNS, Routing, Firewall

  • Expert experience in Azure automation as Infrastructure as Code with PowerShell and Terraform

  • Advanced experience in the administration of Windows Server operating systems

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements

  • Experience in working with hybrid cloud environments, ideally Microsoft Azure (e.g. Entra ID)

  • Experience working in an Agile environment

  • Practical knowledge of Terraform and code versioning systems like Git

  • Experience in setting up IT Security, especially with Zero Trust solutions, Microsoft Defender products, and Active Directory security best practices

  • Teamwork and strong internal and external communication skills

  • Analytical thinking skills to coordinate, analyze, and fix technical faults

  • Self-organizer and problem-solver with a strong delivery focus

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications / Experience Needed

  • Completed Degree in Computer Science / Communications Engineering or related.

  • Minimum 5 years of professional experience (also internationally) in the IT sector, some of them with the responsibility of managing large Cloud / Hybrid environments

