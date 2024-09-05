Backend Developer (Golang Specialist)

Our Client, a leading Software Development Company, is seeking a talented Backend Developer with a specialisation in Golang to join their innovative team.

This role offers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge Payment Solutions and Blockchain Technology, making a real impact in the industry.

The ideal candidate will have 5-10 years’ of Development experience, with a strong background in Golang.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma or Degree

5-10 years’ Development experience

4+ years’ of experience in Backend Development using Golang

Experience in Financial or Payment Solutions industry

Entrepreneurial mindset and passion for cutting-edge technology

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in RESTful APIs, JWT Auth, and high-volume data streaming and processing systems.

Experience with databases like MongoDB and cloud platforms like AWS.

Strong understanding of Blockchain Technology, consensus algorithms, and smart contracts.

Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git.

Design, Develop, and Maintain Design

Develop, and Maintain: Create, sustain, and evolve backend services and APIs primarily using Golang.

Cross-Functional Collaboration Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with frontend developers, designers, and product managers to develop high-quality, scalable, and secure blockchain-based applications.

Nice to Have’s:

Blockchain Development:

Familiarity with smart contract languages like Solidity or Rust.

Open-Source Contribution:

Contributions to Open-Source blockchain projects or active community participation.

Peer-to-Peer Systems

Experience in peer-to-peer software systems and applications.

Additional Technical Skills:

Previous experience in Node.js, TypeScript, and JavaScript.

Infrastructure Services:

Experience in large-scale infrastructure services.

