Bombardment and Technical Coordinator at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint a Bombardment and Technical Coordinator

Key Responsibilities:

Coordination and direction of the accelerator beam, target bombardment and irradiated target delivery parameters and schedulesEngaging stakeholders, decision-making, crisis management, and reportingParticipation in routine Radionuclide ProductionSafety and housekeeping

Minimum Qualification:

Diploma / Advanced Certificate / NQF 6

Minimum Experience:

10-10 years

NQF 6 National Diploma in Engineering (electrical/electronic/mechanical) – HEQSF level 6

Experience:

10 years’ experience in the operation and maintenance of radioisotope bombardment and handling facilitiesConflict resolution and decision-making skillsProficient in Microsoft Excel

Knowledge:

Broad knowledge of the electronic and mechanical systems relating to targetry, bombardment and radionuclide production

Good understanding of the isotope production processes and complete lifecycle

Good understanding of key clients and the stakeholders and hierarchies of the accelerator and nuclear medicine departments

Additional Notes:

Clear and strong communication and interpersonal skills. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transform lives and inspire the nation. We do this through probing fundamental aspects of nuclear structure, investigating the origins of matter, and advancing humanity’s understanding of condensed matter. We have a direct societal impact through the provision of radioisotopes for the health sector and isotope analysis for the environmental sector.

