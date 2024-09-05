Business Analyst (LM)

Sep 5, 2024

  • Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics.

  • Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility.

  • Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product).

  • Controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility.

  • Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.

  • Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.

  • Supports the product owner with operational issues.

  • Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.

  • Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

  • Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

  • System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.

  • Working knowledge using Agile development methodologies.

  • Working knowledge of Confluence / Jira.

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model.

Desired Skills:

  • Apache Kafka
  • Kibana
  • Grafana

