Business Analyst (LM)

- Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics.
- Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility.
- Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product).
- Controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility.
- Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.
- Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.
- Supports the product owner with operational issues.
- Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.
- Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
- Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
- System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.
- Working knowledge using Agile development methodologies.
- Working knowledge of Confluence / Jira.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model.
Desired Skills:
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana