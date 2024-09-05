Check Point Software unveils MSSP portal for partners

Check Point Software Technologies has unveiled its innovative Portal designed for both managed security service providers (MSSPs) and distributors.

According to Canalys, the global MSSP market is projected to grow by 14,2% annually, driven by increasing cyber threats and the need for specialised security services.

However, MSSPs and channel partners today face a range of challenges – from efficiently scaling their services, managing multiple customers across disparate security solutions, ensuring compliance with evolving industry regulations, to balancing operational costs with profitability.

The Check Point MSSP Portal offers a solution to help overcome these hurdles, enhancing security and streamlining operations.

Francisco Criado, Check Point’s vice-president: global partner ecosystem arganisation, comments: “Our new portal is here to make life easier for our valued partners, enhancing efficiency and driving business growth. We are deeply committed to our partner ecosystem, and this portal stands as a testament to our dedication, serving as a powerful ally in the fight against cybersecurity threats.”

The user-centric portal enables effortless onboarding of partners—a process that previously took as long as a week and now takes only two minutes. It also integrates MSSPs into the Check Point Infinity Platform.

The portal also transforms the way MSSPs engage with technology, manage services, and ultimately, how they meet the evolving security needs of their clients.