CHOC, Core bring learning program to hospitals

CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA and Apple Core, a distributor of Apple, DJI and Nintendo, have partnered to introduce the iSchoolAfrica iPad Learning Programme to four hospital schools in Gauteng, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital School situated inside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The initiative supports paediatric oncology patients by ensuring their education continues despite the challenges posed by cancer treatment and prolonged hospital stays.

The programme brings iPads loaded with engaging content directly to children and teenagers undergoing cancer treatment.

The goals include reducing anxiety, minimising learning loss, and assisting with various therapies. Comprehensive training is provided to hospital schoolteachers and CHOC volunteers to integrate the technology effectively into the children’s and teenagers’ routines and educational plans.

Core has contributed iPads equipped with built-in accessibility features and a wide selection of age-appropriate curriculum and entertainment apps.

“We are thrilled to partner with CHOC to support the needs and rights of young learners,” says Dian De La Port, CEO of Core.

“Gold September is an internationally recognised month dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer,” says Professor Gita Naidu, head of paediatric oncology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. “The iconic gold ribbon symbolises the incredible strength, courage, and resilience of children and teenagers impacted by this disease.

“It is essential to unite to amplify early detection, treatment, and support for affected families in alignment with the World Health Organisation’s Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC). The GICC aims to elevate the global overall survival rate to 60% by 2030 and to ensure that children and adolescents can lead a life free from pain and suffering, even in the face of such a challenging illness,” Prof Naidu adds.

“For CHOC, this collaboration and initiative is a dream come true. It is exciting to be able to have the launch of this programme during September, which is known internationally as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This September, we stand together to raise awareness about the challenges faced by children and teenagers with cancer, survivors and their families. Our voices are stronger when unite, and together we can make a difference,” says Hedley Lewis, CEO of CHOC.