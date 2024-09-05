Data Architect at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Fixed-term for 12 months
Minimum requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related field.
- A minimum of 5 years practical experience in professional software development and engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems
Key Responsibilities:
- Define logical data architectures, as well as carve out a Data Architecture roadmap supporting the business strategy.
- Define how data is managed from collection through to transformation, distribution, and consumption.
- Design and implement effective database solutions and models to store and retrieve company data.
- Evaluate and select appropriate technologies and platforms for data management and storage.
- Develop data strategies that optimize data management and governance.
- Work with stakeholders including business leaders, data analysts, and data scientists to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.
- Ensure data solutions are scalable, secure, and compliant with privacy regulations.
- Define and implement data standards and best practices for data modelling, data quality, and data integration.
- Develop and maintain data architecture blueprints that align with overall business strategy.
- Perform data profiling, validation, and integration of disparate sources.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Proven experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, or similar role.
- In-depth understanding of database structure principles.
- Experience gathering and analysing system requirements.
- Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques.
- Expertise in SQL and proficiency in various database systems (e.g., MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
- Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) and big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).
- Strong analytical skills and problem-solving aptitude.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Strong analytical skills