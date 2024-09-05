Data Architect at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 5, 2024

Minimum requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related field. A minimum of 5 years practical experience in professional software development and engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems

Key Responsibilities:

  • Define logical data architectures, as well as carve out a Data Architecture roadmap supporting the business strategy.
  • Define how data is managed from collection through to transformation, distribution, and consumption.
  • Design and implement effective database solutions and models to store and retrieve company data.
  • Evaluate and select appropriate technologies and platforms for data management and storage.
  • Develop data strategies that optimize data management and governance.
  • Work with stakeholders including business leaders, data analysts, and data scientists to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.
  • Ensure data solutions are scalable, secure, and compliant with privacy regulations.
  • Define and implement data standards and best practices for data modelling, data quality, and data integration.
  • Develop and maintain data architecture blueprints that align with overall business strategy.
  • Perform data profiling, validation, and integration of disparate sources.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Proven experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, or similar role.
  • In-depth understanding of database structure principles.
  • Experience gathering and analysing system requirements.
  • Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques.
  • Expertise in SQL and proficiency in various database systems (e.g., MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
  • Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) and big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).
  • Strong analytical skills and problem-solving aptitude.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Data Architect
  • Data Scientist
  • Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques.
  • MySQL
  • Oracle
  • PostgreSQL
  • MongoDB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position