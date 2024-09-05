Data Architect at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related field. A minimum of 5 years practical experience in professional software development and engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems

Key Responsibilities:

Define logical data architectures, as well as carve out a Data Architecture roadmap supporting the business strategy.

Define how data is managed from collection through to transformation, distribution, and consumption.

Design and implement effective database solutions and models to store and retrieve company data.

Evaluate and select appropriate technologies and platforms for data management and storage.

Develop data strategies that optimize data management and governance.

Work with stakeholders including business leaders, data analysts, and data scientists to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.

Ensure data solutions are scalable, secure, and compliant with privacy regulations.

Define and implement data standards and best practices for data modelling, data quality, and data integration.

Develop and maintain data architecture blueprints that align with overall business strategy.

Perform data profiling, validation, and integration of disparate sources.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Proven experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, or similar role.

In-depth understanding of database structure principles.

Experience gathering and analysing system requirements.

Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques.

Expertise in SQL and proficiency in various database systems (e.g., MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).

Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) and big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Desired Skills:

Data Architect

Data Scientist

MySQL

Oracle

PostgreSQL

MongoDB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

