Data Engineer (Ab Initio) at Datonomy Solutions

The Group Data and Analytics Office is on the lookout for a skilled Ab Initio Data Engineer. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in data engineering, particularly with Ab Initio, and will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining the data infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities

Data Pipeline Development:

• Design, build, and maintain scalable data pipelines using Ab Initio.

• Develop ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from various sources.

Data Integration and Management:

• Integrate data from multiple sources to create a unified data environment.

• Ensure data quality and consistency across different systems.

Performance Optimization:

• Monitor and optimize the performance of data pipelines and ETL processes.

• Implement best practices for data storage and retrieval.

Collaboration and Communication:

• Work closely with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data needs and requirements.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless data integration.

Troubleshooting and Support:

• Identify and resolve data-related issues and discrepancies.

• Provide support for data-related queries and requests.

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience:

• 5+ years of experience in data engineering and ETL development.

• Extensive experience with Ab Initio, including developing and maintaining data pipelines.

• Proficiency in SQL and other database technologies.

• Experience with big data technologies such as Hadoop, Spark, and Hive.

Skills:

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

Knowledge of data modeling, data warehousing, and data integration best practices.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure.

Familiarity with scripting languages like Python or R.

Knowledge of data governance and security practices

Desired Skills:

Data

Engineer

Ab Initio

Learn more/Apply for this position