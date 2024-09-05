Data Engineer (Contract)

The Group Data and Analytics Office is on the lookout for a skilled Ab Initio Data Engineer. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in data engineering, particularly with Ab Initio, and will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining the data infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities

Data Pipeline Development

Design, build, and maintain scalable data pipelines using Ab Initio.

Develop ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from various sources.

Data Integration and Management

Integrate data from multiple sources to create a unified data environment.

Ensure data quality and consistency across different systems.

Performance Optimization

Monitor and optimize the performance of data pipelines and ETL processes.

Implement best practices for data storage and retrieval.

Collaboration and Communication

Work closely with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data needs and requirements.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless data integration.

Troubleshooting and Support

Identify and resolve data-related issues and discrepancies.

Provide support for data-related queries and requests. (Johannesburg Based Candidates Only)

Desired Skills:

Ab Initio

Analytical

Apache Hive

Cloud Architecture

Data

ETL (Extract

Transform and Load)

Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)

