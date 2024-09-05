Dot Net Core developers

Senior Backend Developers and Intermediate developers

This position focuses on scaling large systems using a microservice approach. Experience with Linux is advantageous and will complement your expertise in building and managing complex, distributed applications

Tech Stack:

.NET Core, C#

Angular or React or MVC

Microservice Architecture

SQL or SQL Server or PostgreSQL

National Diploma Software Development or higher.

3 – 4 years of experience

Locations: Port Elizabeth or Johannesburg.

Hybrid (2 days in office). Remote work can be negotiated.

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

RabbitMQ

Flutter

Mobile development frameworks

microservice architecture

understand advanced database concepts

partitioning

indexing

Linux

distributed systems

SQL

PostgreSQL

Angular

React

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A company culture commited to believe cohesion, support and trust amongst team members, we also believe that healthy relationships between members is vital for the continued success and innovation. Together with an inclusive management style, this has created an environment where team members on every level can contribute to the future of company.

As a leading provider of supply chain technology and consulting solutions to emerging markets across the globe, we provide custom solutions that are scalable to any industry and any supply chain environment. Organic growth due to global and offshore projects requires us to grow our teams to match project demands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident

performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position