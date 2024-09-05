Full Stack Developer

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented Full Stack Developer to join the dynamic team of our client, a leading financial services provider specializing in insurance. This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced developer to contribute to cutting-edge projects in the insurance sector, enhancing digital platforms and delivering innovative, high-quality solutions.

If you’re passionate about technology and eager to make a real impact within the financial services industry, this role offers the perfect chance to do so!

Responsibilities:



Build and maintain both front-end and back-end systems, ensuring seamless user experiences across digital platforms.

Implement and manage integrations with third-party services like payment gateways and management systems to enhance functionality.

Design, develop, and optimize databases to ensure accuracy, security, and scalability of sensitive data.

Implement robust security measures to protect customer data, ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory standards.

Create responsive and intuitive user interfaces that provide easy access across multiple devices.

Collaborate with product managers, UX/UI designers, and other teams to deliver solutions aligned with company goals and customer needs.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing systems and applications to improve performance and add new features.

Conduct thorough testing to ensure the reliability, accuracy, and high performance of both front-end and back-end systems.

Requirements:



Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience)

5 – 8 years of relevant experience

Ability to work in a hybrid model

Immediate availability

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities

Technical stack (non-negotiable and required daily):

C#

ASP.NET

.NET MVC and MVC Core 5

MS SQL Server

SQL SSMS

Visual Studio and VS Code experience

Windows Server experience

Beneficial Skills:

Java development experience

Android development

Angular

Strong Android native development experience

Xamarin experience

Familiarity with Agile methodologies

Good understanding of the full development lifecycle

Benefits:



Salary – Negotiable

Connect with us today to apply for this role!

You can reach out to Gustav Vogel or Carmen Schaffer on LinkedIn or through Hire Resolve.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]se use “Full Stack Developer” as your email subject line.

If your application is shortlisted, we will contact you by phone within three days. If not, we will keep your CV on file and reach out to you about future opportunities.

Desired Skills:

