Full-Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s Client is looking for a talented Full-Stack Developer to join their dynamic team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications, working across various layers of the stack to deliver robust software solutions. The Client’s tech stack is based on Java and php. They also use the Laravel Framework and also have an iOS & Android app.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain responsive web applications.

Collaborate with product managers and designers to create user-friendly interfaces.

Implement applications using modern front-end frameworks (such as React or Angular) and back-end technologies (like Node.js or Python).

Ensure cross-platform optimization for mobile and desktop.

Write clean, scalable, and well-documented code.

Manage databases and integrate with external APIs.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to apply best practices.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

3+ years of experience as a Full-Stack Developer.

Proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like React, Angular, or [URL Removed] with back-end technologies such as Node.js, Express, or Python frameworks.

Strong knowledge of SQL and NoSQL databases.

Experience with RESTful API design and development.

Familiarity with version control systems, preferably Git.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Understanding of Agile methodologies is a plus.

Benefits

Salary is market related

Desired Skills:

