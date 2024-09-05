Fullstack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria West

Is this you?

You’re a proactive problem-solver who thrives in agile environments, adapting swiftly to change. A critical thinker, you take initiative, meet deadlines, and deliver solutions independently. With a knack for seeing the bigger picture, you’re driven to continuously enhance systems and processes.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll maintain and develop the company’s proprietary in-house software stack, taking charge of both front-end and back-end development. Your role will involve C# and .NET Core development, managing SQL servers, and writing efficient SQL queries. You’ll also dive into mobile app development, using your skills in Android Native (Java) and other technologies. You’ll play a key role in identifying and implementing solutions, enhancing the software, and providing top-notch support to clients.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining a company that specialises in group funeral insurance and policy administration, known for its commitment to excellence in service delivery. The organisation fosters a collaborative and innovative culture, where your contributions will directly impact the success of the team and the satisfaction of clients.

What you’ll need

You bring 3 to 5 years of experience in full stack development, with proficiency in C#, ASP.NET, .NET MVC, Java, Angular, and SQL Server. Experience with Visual Studio, Xamarin, and Flutter is a plus. A solid understanding of the full development lifecycle is essential, along with strong skills in Android native development. You need to be fully bilingual in Afrikaans in order to be able to support clients in the field.

What you’ll get

Alongside a hybrid work model offering flexibility, you’ll receive a family funeral policy, discretionary bonuses, and occasional incidental incentives. The company values work-life balance and celebrates your contributions.

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

.NET

MVC

Java

Angular

SQL Server

Visual Studio

Xamarin

Flutter

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

