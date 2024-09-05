Intel adds performance for the AI PC age

Intel has launched what it says is its most efficient family of x86 processors ever – the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors.

The company says the new processors deliver exceptional performance, breakthrough x86 power efficiency, a massive leap in graphics performance, no-compromise application compatibility, enhanced security, and unmatched AI compute.

The technology will power the industry’s most complete and capable AI PCs, Intel adds, with more than 80 consumer designs from more than 20 of the world’s top manufacturing partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI and Samsung.

Pre-orders begin today with systems available globally on-shelf and online at over 30 global retailers starting 24 September. All designs featuring Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and running the latest version of Windows are eligible to receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November.

“Intel’s newest Core Ultra processors set the industry standard for mobile AI and graphics performance, and smash misconceptions about x86 efficiency,” says Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel executive vice-president and GM of the Client Computing Group. “Only Intel has the scale through our partnerships with ISVs and OEMs – and the broader technology ecosystem – to provide consumers with a no-compromise AI PC experience.”