IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 5, 2024

Our client in Pretoria is seeking a dynamic Junior to Intermediate IT Support Engineer. You will provide first-line technical support, manage helpdesk tickets, and assist with IT system maintenance. This is a permanent on-site position. The role includes standby support on a roster and occasional on-site visits. If you’re customer-focused, eager to grow your IT skills, and excel in communication, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Key Skills & Qualifications:

Technical Skills:

  • A diploma or degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
  • 2-4 years of experience in an IT support role.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Windows and Office 365 environments.
  • Basic understanding of networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, etc.).
  • Familiarity with remote support tools and helpdesk software.

Other Requirements:

  • Willingness to occasionally work outside regular hours to support critical issues.
  • Ability to participate in standby support on a roster basis.
  • A valid driver’s license and access to reliable transportation for on-site support

Key Responsibilities:

  • Helpdesk Support
  • Ticket Management
  • Technical Support
  • User Account Management
  • IT Administration
  • Standby & On-Site Support
  • Continuous Improvement

