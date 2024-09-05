IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in Pretoria is seeking a dynamic Junior to Intermediate IT Support Engineer. You will provide first-line technical support, manage helpdesk tickets, and assist with IT system maintenance. This is a permanent on-site position. The role includes standby support on a roster and occasional on-site visits. If you’re customer-focused, eager to grow your IT skills, and excel in communication, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Key Skills & Qualifications:
Technical Skills:
- A diploma or degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
- 2-4 years of experience in an IT support role.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Windows and Office 365 environments.
- Basic understanding of networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, etc.).
- Familiarity with remote support tools and helpdesk software.
Other Requirements:
- Willingness to occasionally work outside regular hours to support critical issues.
- Ability to participate in standby support on a roster basis.
- A valid driver’s license and access to reliable transportation for on-site support
Key Responsibilities:
- Helpdesk Support
- Ticket Management
- Technical Support
- User Account Management
- IT Administration
- Standby & On-Site Support
- Continuous Improvement
Desired Skills:
- IT support engineer
- TCP/IP
- ticket
- MS windows
- office 365
- A+
- DNS