Junior IT Auditor at Forvis Mazars – Western Cape Century City

Forvis Mazars currently seeking a Junior IT Auditor to participate in client engagement teams, whereby he/she will be assessing, improving and evaluating our client’s business and Information Technology (IT) processes and controls, predominantly in their IT environment. You will have the opportunity to bring your knowledge and expertise to our clients in the following key areas:

IT General Controls

OS and DB Reviews

Data Migration Reviews

SAP Basis and Authorisation Reviews

Service Organization Controls Reports

Compliance with various frameworks

Your key responsibilities:

Analyse business, financial and IT systems, and other data processing problems to identify risks and improvements in computer systems and IT- enabled business processes.

Assist clients in strengthening internal controls and improve IT and business performance. Collaborate with other members of the engagement team to plan the engagement and develop work program timelines, risk assessments, and other planning documents.

Ensure high quality in client service by directing daily progress of fieldwork, informing supervisors of engagement status, and managing staff performance.

Demonstrate and apply strong project management skills, inspire teamwork and responsibility with engagement team members, and use current technology and tools to enhance the effectiveness of deliverables and services.

Maintain long-term client relationships and networks. Cultivate business development opportunities.

Demonstrating the ability to discuss and resolve audit issues and recommendations with client management.

Demonstrating thorough understanding of complex information systems and applications to client situations.

To qualify for the role you must have

Bachelor’s degree in computer sciences, information systems, business and/or other related major.

Program and project delivery skills, including design and reporting.

Pursuing, information systems auditing certifications or accounting designations such as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

1-2 years of experience in the field of IT auditing, IT Security, information technology operations or internal audit.

Skills and attributes for success

Demonstrate excellence in conduct and business ethics.

Strong analytical, interpersonal and communication skills and a strong desire to work in a team environment.

Exceptional time management skills and the ability to cope in high pressure environments.

Ideally, you’ll also have

Experience with the following topics would be considered a strong asset

SAP/Oracle JDE/ SQL/ Linux/ IT General Controls/ DRP

Desired Skills:

SAP

Oracle

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Accounting

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

About The Employer:

Forvis Mazars is committed to employment equity and in line with our affirmative action plan; preference will be given to suitably qualified and experienced equity candidates.

