Junior Software Developer

Our Client is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their Team

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role Overview: We are looking for a motivated and talented Junior Software Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions. You will also document business rules and key technical decisions, analyze and resolve software errors, and contribute to improving our existing systems.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions.

Document software, including business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and suggest improvements to existing systems.

Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade, and document application software.

Collaborate with colleagues, other teams, managers, and executives on software enhancements and development.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyze, and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Stay updated on new software development trends and technologies to benefit the company.

Skills and Experience:

1–3 years of practical software development experience.

Proficiency in C# Core development.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Familiarity with domain-driven design (DDD).

Experience with test-driven development (TDD).

Exposure to Kubernetes and Microservices is advantageous.

Exposure to Azure or AWS is beneficial.

Experience with DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines is beneficial.

Experience with RESTful services is beneficial.

DevOps experience is a plus.

Optional experience with Kafka, AWS services, PostgreSQL, or Java.

Qualifications:

IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or a relevant qualification.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Personal Attributes:

Strong administrative and analytical skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Effective stress and time management abilities.

Target-oriented with strong decision-making skills.

Problem-solving skills with attention to detail and high accuracy.

Focused and dedicated.

Desired Skills:

Junior Software Developer

Associate Software Develope

Junior Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position