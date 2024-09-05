Mid-Level Software Developer (Node.js, JavaScript, SQL, Linux) – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Mid-Level Software Developer who thrives under pressure is sought by a fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services. You will develop commercial-grade web applications, conduct Planning / Estimation tasks while mentoring Junior Devs. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, a suitable Software Development tertiary qualification with 2 years Node.js and [URL Removed] and 3 years work experience with JavaScript, HMTL, CSS, SQL and Linux.

DUTIES:

Develop commercial grade web applications.

Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Research on own tasks.

Planning / Estimation on tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric.

Relevant Development qualification.

Node,js – 2 Years’ experience.

Vue.js / React / Angular – 2 Years’ experience.

JavaScript – 3 Years’ experience.

HTML – 3 Years’ experience.

CSS – 3 Years’ experience.

SQL – 3 Years’ experience.

Linux – 3 Years’ experience.

Preferable to have –

Elasticsearch / Mongo / NoSQL – experience.

Git – 2+ Years’ experience.

REST APIs experience.

Understanding of Scrum Methodology.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently.

Time Management.

Effective communication.

Team player.

Passion for technology.

Understanding of IT.

High degree of professionalism.

Deadline driven.

Ability to learn.

Attention to detail.

Able to work under pressure.

Strong analytical problem-solving skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Software

Developer

Node

Learn more/Apply for this position