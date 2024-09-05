QA Test Analyst

Sep 5, 2024

Our Client is looking for a QA Test Analyst to join their team
Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role Overview:

  • Must have experience testing on C# Platforms and willing to work on a Manual Testing platform
  • Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production.
  • Plan, design, and build sophisticated automated test fixtures and systems for software products and programs.
  • Work on automation quality assurance efforts for software development projects, including reviewing technical specifications and user stories.
  • Collaborate closely with software developers, product owners, scrum masters, and business stakeholders. Execute and maintain automated test scripts, provide documentation for testing methodologies and tools, report automation results, and ensure a focused, methodical approach to automation testing.
  • Monitor the progress of automation QA efforts from both internal and external QA resources.

Experience Required:

  • 3 – 4+ years of experience in software quality assurance and software testing roles.
  • Experience in both manual and automation testing, with at least 2 years in a QA software testing role and extensive experience in manual testing.
  • At least 1 year of experience using automation testing tools, including building automation tests, executing automation scripts, and reporting results.
  • Ability to effectively communicate with developers, quality assurance site reliability engineers, and other stakeholders.
  • Experience in writing technical documentation for a technical audience.
  • Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.
  • Experience in generating and documenting test cases and QA test plans/scenarios.
  • Basic knowledge of SQL database and queries is advantageous.
  • Experience in C# programming is advantageous.
  • Experience with object-oriented programming and structured query language.
  • Familiarity with the software development lifecycle and different test environments (Development, Quality, UAT).
  • Experience with testing different Internet browsers.
  • Experience with error tracking tools/systems is advantageous.
  • Payment domain knowledge is a plus.
  • Experience in a banking or financial environment is advantageous.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or a related field.
  • Certifications/licenses in ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS, RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, and SSL are preferred.
  • Matric or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Day-to-Day Responsibilities:

  • Develop and execute automated and manual test cases.
  • Create, update, and execute end-to-end manual and automated test cases for new and existing software solutions.
  • Conduct functional and technical testing on both the front and back end across multiple platforms including portals, internet banking, and mobile.
  • Execute scripts to simulate or test various scenarios.
  • Perform manual and automated regression testing.
  • Document and track any anomalies or defects identified in testing, including instructions for reproduction and proof of successful fixes.
  • Create release notes for clients regarding functions ready for UAT testing.
  • Assist in defining testing methodologies and quality control standards.
  • Work with business resources to understand the purpose and concept of software features.
  • Maintain well-organized records of test results.
  • Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance.
  • Undertake additional responsibilities as needed.

Special Requirements:

  • Willingness to work overtime and perform standby duties as required.
  • Reliable and secure home internet connection.
  • Own and reliable transport.

Personal Attributes:

  • Self-motivated and able to work independently.
  • Team player.
  • Supportive and passionate professional.

Desired Skills:

  • QA Test Analyst
  • Software Tester
  • Quality Control Analyst

