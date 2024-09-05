QA Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a QA Test Analyst to join their team
Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria
Role Overview:
- Must have experience testing on C# Platforms and willing to work on a Manual Testing platform
- Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production.
- Plan, design, and build sophisticated automated test fixtures and systems for software products and programs.
- Work on automation quality assurance efforts for software development projects, including reviewing technical specifications and user stories.
- Collaborate closely with software developers, product owners, scrum masters, and business stakeholders. Execute and maintain automated test scripts, provide documentation for testing methodologies and tools, report automation results, and ensure a focused, methodical approach to automation testing.
- Monitor the progress of automation QA efforts from both internal and external QA resources.
Experience Required:
- 3 – 4+ years of experience in software quality assurance and software testing roles.
- Experience in both manual and automation testing, with at least 2 years in a QA software testing role and extensive experience in manual testing.
- At least 1 year of experience using automation testing tools, including building automation tests, executing automation scripts, and reporting results.
- Ability to effectively communicate with developers, quality assurance site reliability engineers, and other stakeholders.
- Experience in writing technical documentation for a technical audience.
- Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.
- Experience in generating and documenting test cases and QA test plans/scenarios.
- Basic knowledge of SQL database and queries is advantageous.
- Experience in C# programming is advantageous.
- Experience with object-oriented programming and structured query language.
- Familiarity with the software development lifecycle and different test environments (Development, Quality, UAT).
- Experience with testing different Internet browsers.
- Experience with error tracking tools/systems is advantageous.
- Payment domain knowledge is a plus.
- Experience in a banking or financial environment is advantageous.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or a related field.
- Certifications/licenses in ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS, RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, and SSL are preferred.
- Matric or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute automated and manual test cases.
- Create, update, and execute end-to-end manual and automated test cases for new and existing software solutions.
- Conduct functional and technical testing on both the front and back end across multiple platforms including portals, internet banking, and mobile.
- Execute scripts to simulate or test various scenarios.
- Perform manual and automated regression testing.
- Document and track any anomalies or defects identified in testing, including instructions for reproduction and proof of successful fixes.
- Create release notes for clients regarding functions ready for UAT testing.
- Assist in defining testing methodologies and quality control standards.
- Work with business resources to understand the purpose and concept of software features.
- Maintain well-organized records of test results.
- Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance.
- Undertake additional responsibilities as needed.
Special Requirements:
- Willingness to work overtime and perform standby duties as required.
- Reliable and secure home internet connection.
- Own and reliable transport.
Personal Attributes:
- Self-motivated and able to work independently.
- Team player.
- Supportive and passionate professional.
Desired Skills:
- QA Test Analyst
- Software Tester
- Quality Control Analyst