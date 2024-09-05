QA Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a QA Test Analyst to join their team

Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria



Role Overview:

Must have experience testing on C# Platforms and willing to work on a Manual Testing platform

Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production.

Plan, design, and build sophisticated automated test fixtures and systems for software products and programs.

Work on automation quality assurance efforts for software development projects, including reviewing technical specifications and user stories.

Collaborate closely with software developers, product owners, scrum masters, and business stakeholders. Execute and maintain automated test scripts, provide documentation for testing methodologies and tools, report automation results, and ensure a focused, methodical approach to automation testing.

Monitor the progress of automation QA efforts from both internal and external QA resources.

Experience Required:

3 – 4+ years of experience in software quality assurance and software testing roles.

Experience in both manual and automation testing, with at least 2 years in a QA software testing role and extensive experience in manual testing.

At least 1 year of experience using automation testing tools, including building automation tests, executing automation scripts, and reporting results.

Ability to effectively communicate with developers, quality assurance site reliability engineers, and other stakeholders.

Experience in writing technical documentation for a technical audience.

Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.

Experience in generating and documenting test cases and QA test plans/scenarios.

Basic knowledge of SQL database and queries is advantageous.

Experience in C# programming is advantageous.

Experience with object-oriented programming and structured query language.

Familiarity with the software development lifecycle and different test environments (Development, Quality, UAT).

Experience with testing different Internet browsers.

Experience with error tracking tools/systems is advantageous.

Payment domain knowledge is a plus.

Experience in a banking or financial environment is advantageous.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or a related field.

Certifications/licenses in ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS, RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, and SSL are preferred.

Matric or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Day-to-Day Responsibilities:

Develop and execute automated and manual test cases.

Create, update, and execute end-to-end manual and automated test cases for new and existing software solutions.

Conduct functional and technical testing on both the front and back end across multiple platforms including portals, internet banking, and mobile.

Execute scripts to simulate or test various scenarios.

Perform manual and automated regression testing.

Document and track any anomalies or defects identified in testing, including instructions for reproduction and proof of successful fixes.

Create release notes for clients regarding functions ready for UAT testing.

Assist in defining testing methodologies and quality control standards.

Work with business resources to understand the purpose and concept of software features.

Maintain well-organized records of test results.

Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance.

Undertake additional responsibilities as needed.

Special Requirements:

Willingness to work overtime and perform standby duties as required.

Reliable and secure home internet connection.

Own and reliable transport.

Personal Attributes:

Self-motivated and able to work independently.

Team player.

Supportive and passionate professional.

Desired Skills:

QA Test Analyst

Software Tester

Quality Control Analyst

