Reporting Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client, a leader in the Telecommunications sector, Durban, is looking to fill the position of Reporting Analyst.
Key Responsibilities:
- Designing and developing dashboards and systems for reporting data.
- Maintaining databases, dashboards, and reporting software.
- Collecting, analyzing, and interpreting business data to use in reports.
- Using data visualization tools to share data in an easy-to-comprehend fashion.
- Working to request data from various departments.
- Communicating data through reports and presentations to the management team.
- Using reports to inform and support marketing and sales strategies and campaigns.
Qualifications / Experience:
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate
- Degree: Business, Mathematics, Computer Science
- 3 – 5 years of experience
- Experience in the telecommunications sector (Advantageous)
Knowledge / Skills / Key Competencies:
- Technical skills and excellent workplace skills.
- Know how to translate complex information into a format that people can understand.
Technical skills:
- Business intelligence
- Data analysis
- Reporting analysis
- Accounting
- Customer service
- Digital marketing
- Visualization tools
- Power BI (essential)
- Microsoft SQL
- MySQL
- Dashboards
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Excel
- Understanding data integrity
- Business acumen
Workplace skills:
- Analytical
- Problem-solving
- Communication
- Critical thinking
- Presentation
- Multitasking
If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
