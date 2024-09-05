Reporting Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Sep 5, 2024

Our client, a leader in the Telecommunications sector, Durban, is looking to fill the position of Reporting Analyst.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Designing and developing dashboards and systems for reporting data.
  • Maintaining databases, dashboards, and reporting software.
  • Collecting, analyzing, and interpreting business data to use in reports.
  • Using data visualization tools to share data in an easy-to-comprehend fashion.
  • Working to request data from various departments.
  • Communicating data through reports and presentations to the management team.
  • Using reports to inform and support marketing and sales strategies and campaigns.

Qualifications / Experience:

  • Grade 12 Senior Certificate
  • Degree: Business, Mathematics, Computer Science
  • 3 – 5 years of experience
  • Experience in the telecommunications sector (Advantageous)

Knowledge / Skills / Key Competencies:

  • Technical skills and excellent workplace skills.
  • Know how to translate complex information into a format that people can understand.

Technical skills:

  • Business intelligence
  • Data analysis
  • Reporting analysis
  • Accounting
  • Customer service
  • Digital marketing
  • Visualization tools
  • Power BI (essential)
  • Microsoft SQL
  • MySQL
  • Dashboards
  • Microsoft PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Understanding data integrity
  • Business acumen

Workplace skills:

  • Analytical
  • Problem-solving
  • Communication
  • Critical thinking
  • Presentation
  • Multitasking

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Reporting
  • Designing
  • Development
  • Analysing
  • MI Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

