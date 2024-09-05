Reporting Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client, a leader in the Telecommunications sector, Durban, is looking to fill the position of Reporting Analyst.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing and developing dashboards and systems for reporting data.

Maintaining databases, dashboards, and reporting software.

Collecting, analyzing, and interpreting business data to use in reports.

Using data visualization tools to share data in an easy-to-comprehend fashion.

Working to request data from various departments.

Communicating data through reports and presentations to the management team.

Using reports to inform and support marketing and sales strategies and campaigns.

Qualifications / Experience:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Degree: Business, Mathematics, Computer Science

3 – 5 years of experience

Experience in the telecommunications sector (Advantageous)

Knowledge / Skills / Key Competencies:

Technical skills and excellent workplace skills.

Know how to translate complex information into a format that people can understand.

Technical skills:

Business intelligence

Data analysis

Reporting analysis

Accounting

Customer service

Digital marketing

Visualization tools

Power BI (essential)

Microsoft SQL

MySQL

Dashboards

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Understanding data integrity

Business acumen

Workplace skills:

Analytical

Problem-solving

Communication

Critical thinking

Presentation

Multitasking

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

