Risk Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 5, 2024

My client in the Investments sector is looking for a Risk Reporting Analyst to join their team.
You will be joining a dynamic Analytics team – specialising in risk, performance, cash flow management and compliance services.

  • Required experience in risk reporting and cash flow management with a large focus on Board Notice 52 risk and compliance reporting for hedge funds.
  • Understanding of investment and disinvestment of feeder funds, funds of funds and actively managed exchange traded funds
  • Understanding of relevant investment risk metrics for reporting purposes – liquidity analysis , derivative, synthetic risk return indicator etc

Desired Skills:

  • cash flow management
  • risk reporting
  • BN52 risk and compliance reporting

