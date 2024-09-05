Risk Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

My client in the Investments sector is looking for a Risk Reporting Analyst to join their team.
You will be joining a dynamic Analytics team – specialising in risk, performance, cash flow management and compliance services.
- Required experience in risk reporting and cash flow management with a large focus on Board Notice 52 risk and compliance reporting for hedge funds.
- Understanding of investment and disinvestment of feeder funds, funds of funds and actively managed exchange traded funds
- Understanding of relevant investment risk metrics for reporting purposes – liquidity analysis , derivative, synthetic risk return indicator etc
Desired Skills:
- cash flow management
- risk reporting
- BN52 risk and compliance reporting