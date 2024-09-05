Risk Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

My client in the Investments sector is looking for a Risk Reporting Analyst to join their team.

You will be joining a dynamic Analytics team – specialising in risk, performance, cash flow management and compliance services.

Required experience in risk reporting and cash flow management with a large focus on Board Notice 52 risk and compliance reporting for hedge funds.

Understanding of investment and disinvestment of feeder funds, funds of funds and actively managed exchange traded funds

Understanding of relevant investment risk metrics for reporting purposes – liquidity analysis , derivative, synthetic risk return indicator etc

Desired Skills:

cash flow management

risk reporting

BN52 risk and compliance reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position