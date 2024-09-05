Sales incentive app aims to drive channel growth

Achievement Awards Group has launched performXP, a mobile app designed to transform sales incentives for channel and distribution partners.

performXP was developed in South Africa by Achievement Awards Group, and integrates sales incentives, communication, performance tracking and rewards into a single, user-friendly mobile interface that is customisable and scalable.

“In South Africa, the motor industry alone spends over R250-million annually on dealer sales incentive programs, while the broader sales incentive sector exceeds R2-billion across various B2B industries,” explains Dane Amyot, MD of Achievement Awards Group.

“Globally, the sales incentive industry is valued at an astounding $90-billion, underscoring the critical importance of motivating and rewarding distributor sales and business development teams to drive performance and revenue.

“performXP is poised to transform how sales incentive programs are implemented and managed, providing deep data insights and analytics to better inform strategic decision-making and performance tracking,” he adds.

“In developing performXP, we wanted a mobile tool that addresses the complexities of designing and managing incentives in the B2B environment, such as managing variable sales cycles, the need for focused communication, ongoing product and skills training, multi-stakeholder decision-making, and typically, high-value sales transactions.

“performXP ensures greater alignment of your sales incentive programs with your business goals such as enhancing customer satisfaction, increased market penetration and sales profitability. Ultimately, it’s about building stronger relationships between brands and partners, delivering effective communication and collaboration that drives the loyalty and growth that boosts business performance.”