SAP ABAP Developer & Technical Consultant (Advanced) 2352 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

You will be part of a feature team responsible for but not limited to the following:

Technical specifications / configuration

Documentation

Understanding & interpreting business requirements

Assure quality of design, test cases

Regular alignment with stakeholders and product owners

Support & maintenance of existing and new applications / systems

Excellent time management skills

Responsible for the entire software lifecycle from design, customising, testing, go live and operations

Regular travel to meet our counterparts in various markets when applicable

Flexible and dynamic to meet the various challenges / opportunities to allow the team to meet its targets and deliverables

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP ABAP

System architecture / platform

UI5

SAP S4Hana

Fiori

Operations management

Ticket handling / SLA

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Project management (agile methodologies / ceremonies)

SAPFI/CO

SAP BW – reporting & analysis

Roles / authorisations

DEVOPS

ITPM

Data integration

Transaction integration

Strong interpersonal, communication & presentation skills

Self-motivated and keen attention to detail

Knowledge of confluence / Jira suite of products

Agile working methodology

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP

System architecture / platform

UI5

