SAP ABAP Developer & Technical Consultant (Advanced) 2352 TT

You will be part of a feature team responsible for but not limited to the following:
Technical specifications / configuration
Documentation
Understanding & interpreting business requirements
Assure quality of design, test cases
Regular alignment with stakeholders and product owners
Support & maintenance of existing and new applications / systems
Excellent time management skills
Responsible for the entire software lifecycle from design, customising, testing, go live and operations
Regular travel to meet our counterparts in various markets when applicable
Flexible and dynamic to meet the various challenges / opportunities to allow the team to meet its targets and deliverables
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
SAP ABAP
System architecture / platform
UI5
SAP S4Hana
Fiori
Operations management
Ticket handling / SLA
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Project management (agile methodologies / ceremonies)
SAPFI/CO
SAP BW – reporting & analysis
Roles / authorisations
DEVOPS
ITPM
Data integration
Transaction integration
Strong interpersonal, communication & presentation skills
Self-motivated and keen attention to detail
Knowledge of confluence / Jira suite of products
Agile working methodology
Desired Skills:
