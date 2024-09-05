SAP EWM Consultant (Entry) 2477 / 2478 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks.

Preparing test data for testing of user stories.

Execute and/or support testing activities, for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing, security testing.

Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles.

Preparing User Manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Preparing cut-over strategy, e.g., data migration.

Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live Support.

Change Management – Manage changes and present to relevant CAB.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s.

Development debugging.

Interact with consultants of other modules.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

3-5 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications.

Relevant SAP Functional Certification (EWM).

Essential Skills Requirements:

Experience in the following modules:

SAP EWM (Extended Warehuse Management).

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.

Able to speak German.

Level 1 technical (incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.

Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM

Agile Working Model

interpersonal and organisational skills

Learn more/Apply for this position