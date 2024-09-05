SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 5, 2024

  • SAP solution design and/or implementation.

  • Designing complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.

  • Providing guidance on the SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform and tools.

  • Integrating SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology solutions

  • Involvement in SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform system migration or upgrades.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualification:

  • Bachelors Degree

Skills & Abilities:

  • Design and validate a complex SAP solutions architecture.

  • Identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.

  • Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.

  • Knowledge of integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.

  • Knowledge of SAP system migration or upgrades.

  • IT Strategic planning and execution.

Experience:

  • 7 + years of SAP Human Capital Solution Architecture experience.

  • Experience with SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform

  • Architecture knowledge and/or certification (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, etc.)

  • Cloud Architecture experience (beneficial)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Successfactors
  • SAP ECC6 HCM
  • Solution Architecture
  • BTP
  • CPI

Learn more/Apply for this position