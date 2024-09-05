Security Platforms DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsible for providing specialist, high-level technical advice and support for the installing, testing, tuning, optimising, diagnosing problems, repairing, upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and system software such as operation systems, data management products, office automation products, embedded systems, and other utility enabling software and related equipment. Develops project plans for the implementation of new hardware and systems software systems. Directs technical analysis of complex system software, hardware and related products. Maintains liaison with vendors and repair personnel to obtain required service. Responsible for high-level problem resolution and system security policy implementation and monitoring.

What will make you successful in this role?

Implementing and operating Security DevOps Platforms & Services in accordance with the business’s reliability, capacity and full-stack observability requirements.

Active engagement with technology partners to deliver an integrated solution across platforms.

Familiarity with security best practices and the ability to implement security measures in the software development lifecycle.

Collaborate with stakeholders, including business leaders, project managers, developers and architects to understand requirements and constraints.

Continuously improve and refine processes, procedures and system development life cycle frequently to deliver business value to the business.

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends, technology, emerging threats, and best practices.

Ensure appropriate standards, patterns, best practices and operational maturity models are in place and monitored.

Implementing and maturing Agile and DevOps tooling and practices for the Security Platforms environment.

Prioritize efforts with cross-functional teams.

Adhere to and implement software development and security standards and best practices.

Deliver repeatable operations as code and security configuration as code.

Deliver and maintain Infrastructure using IaC (infrastructure as code) as applicable.

Coach team members in adopting DevOps practices and tooling.

Qualifications

Matric

A relevant tertiary qualification

AWS Certified Solutions Architect (preferred) or Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Experience

Minimum:

Experience working in a hybrid- and multi-cloud environment (AWS preferred) and cloud technologies (AWS & Azure technologies preferred).

Minimum 5 years of experience in technology roles.

Working in a DevOps environment (including proven CI/CD experience with technologies such as GitLab or GitHub, Nexus and others). Technical expertise in software development, IT operations, and DevOps tools and technologies.

Proven experience delivering long-term, repeatable IaC solutions into an overall CI/CD process.

Experience working in an Agile environment.

Experience in cloud security concepts.

Understanding of Cloud technologies and best practices, Networking in Public and Hybrid Cloud environments, Network protocols, network architecture and security.

Experience operating and engineering solutions in a Cloud-focused organization.

Understanding of virtualization technologies, such as VMWare, Docker, and Kubernetes.

Understanding of Security Architecture concepts including encryption, authentication, database security, Identity Providers, Enterprise single sign-on (SSO), Federated SSO, multi-factor authentication, API security.

Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell, Python.

Proven programming and automation experience. (Any of Python, C#, Java, GoLang or C++ in addition preferred).

Experience building and delivering web services, SOAP, REST.

Experience in application development, version control, support and release management

Ideal:

Proven experience deploying and configuring Cloud Services using Terraform.

Proven experience working in Azure DevOps Services.

Experience with the Atlassian toolset (or similar) in DevSecOps.

Hands on experience of deploying and supporting Federation capabilities like SSO, SAML, OAuth, OpendID and SCIM.

Working experience with Windows, scripting (e.g. PowerShell), and Linux Scripting.

Knowledge and Skills

Evaluates and recommends suitable hardware and software

Financial advice and support

System security

Advanced analytics to address business requirements

Project planning

Personal Attributes

Decision quality – Contributing through others

Organisational savvy – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

