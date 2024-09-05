Senior BI Developer / Software Developer/ Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 5, 2024

Our client is seeking a candidate with strong expertise in Power BI reporting and extensive experience with BI tools. The ideal candidate may be a (Senior) BI Developer, BI Engineer, Software Engineer, or Data Engineer with a deep background in BI reporting and proficiency with BI tool functionalities.

Additionally, the candidate should have basic skills or experience in coding with C#, JavaScript, and MSSQL. The client is open to providing further training in coding.

This is a new role designed to transform the company’s BI reporting capabilities. The successful candidate will lead BI initiatives and mentor others in the organization on BI tools, assuming a senior leadership position in BI.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications.
  • Develop Power BI embedded reports for our solution.
  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies to ensure our software solutions are cutting-edge.
  • Develop responsive web interfaces using Razor/Blazor pages, HTML, and JavaScript.
  • Perform database design, optimization, and maintenance tasks.
  • Debug and troubleshoot software defects and issues.
  • Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C#, ASP.NET, and MSSQL.

REQUIREMENTS

  • 5-7 years of work experience.
  • Extensive experience in BI tools.
  • Leadership skills.
  • Minimal Experience in coding using C#, JavaScript, MSSQL, CSS, HTML.
  • Call Centre experience, advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • C#
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • CSS
  • MSSQL
  • HTML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

