Senior BI Developer / Software Developer/ Data Engineer

Our client is seeking a candidate with strong expertise in Power BI reporting and extensive experience with BI tools. The ideal candidate may be a (Senior) BI Developer, BI Engineer, Software Engineer, or Data Engineer with a deep background in BI reporting and proficiency with BI tool functionalities.

Additionally, the candidate should have basic skills or experience in coding with C#, JavaScript, and MSSQL. The client is open to providing further training in coding.

This is a new role designed to transform the company’s BI reporting capabilities. The successful candidate will lead BI initiatives and mentor others in the organization on BI tools, assuming a senior leadership position in BI.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications.

Develop Power BI embedded reports for our solution.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies to ensure our software solutions are cutting-edge.

Develop responsive web interfaces using Razor/Blazor pages, HTML, and JavaScript.

Perform database design, optimization, and maintenance tasks.

Debug and troubleshoot software defects and issues.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C#, ASP.NET, and MSSQL.

REQUIREMENTS

5-7 years of work experience.

Extensive experience in BI tools.

Leadership skills.

Minimal Experience in coding using C#, JavaScript, MSSQL, CSS, HTML.

Call Centre experience, advantageous

Desired Skills:

Power BI

C#

JAVASCRIPT

CSS

MSSQL

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

