Senior BI Developer / Software Developer/ Data Engineer

Our client is seeking a candidate with strong expertise in Power BI reporting and extensive experience with BI tools. The ideal candidate may be a (Senior) BI Developer, BI Engineer, Software Engineer, or Data Engineer with a deep background in BI reporting and proficiency with BI tool functionalities.
Additionally, the candidate should have basic skills or experience in coding with C#, JavaScript, and MSSQL. The client is open to providing further training in coding.
This is a new role designed to transform the company’s BI reporting capabilities. The successful candidate will lead BI initiatives and mentor others in the organization on BI tools, assuming a senior leadership position in BI.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications.
- Develop Power BI embedded reports for our solution.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies to ensure our software solutions are cutting-edge.
- Develop responsive web interfaces using Razor/Blazor pages, HTML, and JavaScript.
- Perform database design, optimization, and maintenance tasks.
- Debug and troubleshoot software defects and issues.
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C#, ASP.NET, and MSSQL.
REQUIREMENTS
- 5-7 years of work experience.
- Extensive experience in BI tools.
- Leadership skills.
- Minimal Experience in coding using C#, JavaScript, MSSQL, CSS, HTML.
- Call Centre experience, advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- C#
- JAVASCRIPT
- CSS
- MSSQL
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years