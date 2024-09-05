Senior Business Analysts at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12 Months
Senior Business Analysts
Bachelor’s degree in informatics, information technology, computer science/engineering or related fields with at least five years’ experience in software development life cycle management.
- Experience in dealing with high level stakeholders and clients;
- Experience working in technology development teams as a BA;
- Experience in agile software design and implementation;
- Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies;
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written);
- Technical and report writing skills;
- Analytical and problem-solving skills;
- Strong ability to think abstractly and conceptually and to see the big picture; and
- Ability to think strategically
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree