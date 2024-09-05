Senior Business Analysts at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12 months fixed-term contract

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in informatics, information technology, computer science/engineering or related fields with at least five years’ experience in software development life cycle management.

Experience in the following:

Experience in dealing with high level stakeholders and clients;

Experience working in technology development teams as a BA;

Experience in agile software design and implementation;

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies;

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written);

Technical and report writing skills;

Analytical and problem-solving skills;

Strong ability to think abstractly and conceptually and to see the big picture; and

Ability to think strategically

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Technical and report writing skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position