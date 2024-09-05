Senior Business Analysts at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Sep 5, 2024

12 months fixed-term contract

Minimum requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in informatics, information technology, computer science/engineering or related fields with at least five years’ experience in software development life cycle management.

Experience in the following:

  • Experience in dealing with high level stakeholders and clients;
  • Experience working in technology development teams as a BA;
  • Experience in agile software design and implementation;
  • Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies;
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written);
  • Technical and report writing skills;
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills;
  • Strong ability to think abstractly and conceptually and to see the big picture; and
  • Ability to think strategically

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Technical and report writing skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

