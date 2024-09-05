Senior DB administrator (PostgresSQL) at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Fixed-term contract for 12 months
Minimum requirements
- Bacherlor’s degree in information technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems or related fields with at least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:
- Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role
- Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.
- NoSQL and Java coding skills
- Data analysis and design
- Experience in GIS tools
Desired Skills:
- coding skills