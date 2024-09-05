Senior DB administrator (PostgresSQL) at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Fixed-term contract for 12 months

Minimum requirements

Bacherlor’s degree in information technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems or related fields with at least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role

Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.

NoSQL and Java coding skills

Data analysis and design

Experience in GIS tools

Desired Skills:

coding skills

Learn more/Apply for this position