Senior DB administrator (PostgresSQL) at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 5, 2024

Fixed-term contract for 12 months

Minimum requirements

  • Bacherlor’s degree in information technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems or related fields with at least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

  • Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role
  • Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • NoSQL and Java coding skills
  • Data analysis and design
  • Experience in GIS tools

Desired Skills:

  • coding skills

Learn more/Apply for this position