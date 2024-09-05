Senior DB administrator (PostgresSQL) at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 5, 2024

Minimum requirements

Bacherlor’s degree in information
technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems or related fields with at least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

  • Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role
  • Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • NoSQL and Java coding skills
  • Data analysis and design
  • Experience in GIS tools

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis and design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

