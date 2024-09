Senior DB administrator (PostgresSQL) at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum requirements

Bacherlor’s degree in information

technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems or related fields with at least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role

Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.

NoSQL and Java coding skills

Data analysis and design

Experience in GIS tools

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

