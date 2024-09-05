Senior Exchange Control Officer – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose

To oversee the bank’s foreign exchange operations, ensuring compliance with local and international exchange control regulations. Acting as an official point of contact on Exchange Control matters with the SARB Financial Surveillance Department attending to all inquiries. Responsible for conducting activities and investigations for any non-compliance with the rules and regulations.

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, or a related field

Minimum 10+ years exchange control experience within a Banking environment

In-depth understanding of local and international exchange control regulations and compliance requirements

Ability to stay updated with regulatory changes and adapt the bank’s policies.

Comprehensive knowledge of foreign exchange markets, instruments, and operations.

Must have working knowledge of the Currency and Exchange Act 9 of 1933 & Exchange Control Regulations (including Currency and Exchanges Manual for Authorised Dealers in foreign exchange with limited authority

Duties

Act as an official point of contact on Exchange Control matters with the SARB Financial Surveillance Department attending to all inquiries.

Responsible for conducting activities and investigations for any non-compliance with the rules and regulations.

Providing Exchange Control training and awareness. To manage an exchange control team and to facilitate and communicate compliance and non-compliance to business; The Head of Compliance and to the Group Chief Compliance Officer in line with regulatory and statutory requirements.

manage and mentor junior staff, fostering a collaborative and high-performing team environment.

Relationship Management.

Competencies

Strong analytical and communication skills are essential, along with a good understanding of international finance and foreign exchange markets

Skills in streamlining processes and improving the efficiency of foreign exchange operations.

Strong verbal and written communication skills to effectively convey complex regulatory requirements and transaction details

(Appointment is subject to a vetting process and the candidate must be deemed as ‘fit and proper’ by the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African reserve Bank)

