Senior IAM Engineer

The IAM Engineer will provide subject matter expertise and execution of the Organization’s Identity Management landscape, including SSO and MFA. Functions will include delivering and operating solutions and integration towards provisioning, federation, authentication and access management as a service for both cloud and on-premise solutions.

What will make you successful in this role?

Responsible for the implementation, configuration, administration, maintenance and operation of Identity and Access Management Platforms & Services in accordance with the business’s reliability and capacity requirements.

Collaborate with stakeholders, including business leaders, project managers, developers and architects to understand requirements and constraints.

Act as subject matter expert on IAM-related matters such as user provisioning/deprovisioning, role-based access control (RBAC), privilege escalation, etc.

Active engagement with technology partners to deliver an integrated solution across platforms.

Collaborate with Security Architecture as is applicable to IAM platforms and services.

Design and implement procedures and best practices in Identity & Access Management (IGA).

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends, technology, emerging threats, and best practices in IAM, IGA, RBAC and security.

Ensure appropriate standards, patterns, best practices and operational maturity models are in place and monitored.

Assist in the development and implementation of comprehensive identity and access management strategies, policies, and procedures.

Provide guidance to internal and external stake holders on matters relating to IAM integration.

Assist the IAM team with automation of the IAM environment.

Research and implement new technologies in the IAM technology space.

Receive and process requests for account provisioning, modification and deprovisioning.

The analysis, design and implementation of identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including automated processes for full user lifecycle management.

Participate in IAM Platforms Product Development Lifecycle.

Qualifications

Matric

A relevant tertiary qualification

A cloud certification or real-world experience in IAM technologies. (preferable)

AWS Certified Solutions Architect (preferred) or Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert. (preferable)

Experience

Minimum:

Proven experience in designing and implementing IAM/IDM solutions for large enterprises.

5+ Years Enterprise experience deploying, maintaining and integrating Identity and Access Management platforms (Equivalent experience on any of SailPoint, Ping, Saviynt, NetIQ, IBM Security Identity Governance & Intelligence (IGI, previously ISIM), IBM Security Verify Access (previously ISAM).

Experience working in a hybrid- and multi-cloud environment (AWS preferred) and cloud technologies (AWS & Azure technologies preferred).

Hands on experience of deploying and supporting IAM Federation capabilities like SSO, SAML, OAuth, OpendID and SCIM.

Minimum 7 years of experience in technology roles.

5 years in solution architecture and systems design.

Understanding of Cloud technologies and best practices, Networking in Public and Hybrid Cloud environments, Network protocols, network architecture and security.

Experience operating and engineering solutions in a Cloud-focused organization.

Understanding of Security Architecture concepts including encryption, authentication, database security, Identity Providers, Enterprise single sign-on (SSO), Federated SSO, multi-factor authentication, API security.

Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell, Python.

Proven programming and automation experience. (Python as a minimum, Any of C#, Java, GoLang or C++ in addition preferred)

Working experience with Windows, scripting (e.g. PowerShell), and Linux Scripting.

Preferable:

Experience in cloud security concepts.

Experience working in an Agile environment.

Working in a DevOps environment (including proven CI/CD experience with technologies such as GitLab or Github, Nexus and others).

Proven experience delivering long-term, repeatable IaC solutions into an overall CI/CD process.

Proven experience working in Azure DevOps Services.

Proven experience deploying and configuring Cloud Services using Terraform.

Knowledge and Skills

Evaluates and recommends suitable hardware and software

Financial advice and support

System security

Advanced analytics to address business requirements

Project Planning

Personal Attributes

Decision quality – Contributing through others

Organisational savvy – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

