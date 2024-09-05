Senior Network Engineer – Hirscmann

The Network Engineer will be responsible for designing, implementing, managing and maintaining Hirschmann (MACH4002, MACH100, MS4128-5, MACH104, MS30-2402, MAR1040, MSP40-00200, RS40, RS20, RS30) and related network infrastructure of our clients.

The Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design and implementation of network solutions. It includes performing “root cause” analysis, interface with various vendors and make recommendations on global best practices. In addition, to compile relevant Bill of Materials when required.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE

Preventative maintenance actions are initiated in accordance with policies and procedures, or

Maintenance actions are initiated by a fault incident.

Determine the nature of the maintenance in accordance with the incident/schedule.

Consult the relevant work instructions/procedures to determine the maintenance actions required.

Complete the preventative maintenance in accordance with procedures or Identify the faults utilising the relevant diagnostics.

Repair faults in accordance with standards and specifications or follow prescribed escalation path for a solution.

Test the solution to ensure functionality.

Implement the solution in accordance with procedures and monitor the solution for functionality on the site.

Provide feedback to the relevant role players.

Document results for future reference purposes.

Conduct preventative maintenance in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements

Conduct preventative maintenance within allocated time frames.

GOVERNANCE, COMPLIANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Corporate governance is the practices and principles that guide a business and ensures its accountability to its stakeholders.

Ensure you conduct yourself in a legal and ethical manner while meeting the customers business goals.

Identifying compliance issues ensuring written and verbal policies and regulations are kept in check.

Risk management strategies and processes: Support Management to identify and analyse the risk which could have an impact of loss to the organisation, customers, employees, suppliers and the public.

Always ensure Health and Safety adherence within mining requirements.

Ensure your Health and Safety requirements are up to date for compliance at Mining sites.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in Enterprise Networking, preferably customer facing, including solution architecture design and implementation experience with one or more of the following networking platforms, such as Huawei, Cisco, HPE Aruba SDWAN, Rajant, and Hirschmann will be required.

HIRA / HINA / HCNA R&S required. IT related diploma (or equivalent NQF5). TOGAF & ITIL certification will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

HIRSCHMANN

Rajant

Huawei

Cisco

Network Design

Network Maintenance

Cisco IOS

HSRP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Sizwe Africa IT Group wishes to appoint Senior Network Engineers on a 3 years contract based in Lephalale.

Learn more/Apply for this position