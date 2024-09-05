Senior Software Developer

Our Client is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role Overview:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions. You will be responsible for documenting business rules and key technical decisions, as well as analyzing, diagnosing, and resolving software errors. You will also contribute to improving existing systems through research and recommendations.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions.

Document software, including business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and suggest improvements to existing systems.

Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade, and document application software.

Collaborate with colleagues, other teams, managers, and executives on software enhancements and development.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyze, and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Stay updated on new software development trends and technologies to benefit the company.

Skills and Experience:

5+ years of practical software development experience.

Proficiency in C# Core development.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain-driven design (DDD).

Experience in test-driven development (TDD).

Exposure to Kubernetes and Microservices is advantageous.

Exposure to Azure or AWS is beneficial.

Experience with DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines is beneficial.

Experience with RESTful services is beneficial.

DevOps experience is a plus.

Optional experience with Kafka, AWS services, PostgreSQL, or Java.

Qualifications:

IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or a relevant qualification.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Personal Attributes:

Strong administrative and analytical skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Effective stress and time management abilities.

Target-oriented with strong decision-making skills.

Problem-solving skills with attention to detail and high accuracy.

Focused, dedicated, and possesses high personal integrity and ethics.

